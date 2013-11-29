LONDON Nov 29 Lloyds Banking Group is
on the verge of appointing Norman Blackwell, currently chairman
of its Scottish Widows arm, as the company's new chairman, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Conservative peer Lord Blackwell is going through the bank's
final approval processes and is set to replace outgoing chairman
Win Bischoff as early next year, the source said.
Lloyds declined to comment.
Bischoff has said he plans to step down by next spring and
Blackwell has been seen for some time as a leading candidate to
succeed him. Blackwell's expected appointment was first reported
by the Financial Times.
Blackwell, 61, has been on the Lloyds board since June 2012.
He is currently chairman of support services firm Interserve
and was previously director of group development at
NatWest, now part of Royal Bank of Scotland, and was a
partner at consultancy McKinsey.
Lloyds has turned around its fortunes and its shares are up
67 percent this year, allowing the government to start selling
its stake.
Britain still owns 33 percent of the bank and would like to
sell all its stake by the 2015 election, possibly including a
sale to retail investors - and the new chairman will play a key
role in that process.