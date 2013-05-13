EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(In second paragraph corrects to "chairman" from "chief executive")
* Bischoff will step down by May 2014
* Anthony Watson to lead search for replacement
May 13 Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday its chairman Win Bischoff, who has overseen a major restructuring of the business since it was rescued by the government in 2008, will retire in the next year.
The bank, which is 39 percent owned by British taxpayers, said Anthony Watson, its senior independent director, would lead the search for a new chairman.
Lloyds said Bischoff will retire no later than next year's annual shareholders' meeting in May 2014.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has