LONDON, July 19 Lloyd's Banking Group
accepted an offer for 632 of its branches from mutually-owned
Co-operative after rejecting a far higher bid from rival suitor
NBNK, an industry source said on Wednesday.
NBNK, a bid vehicle launched in 2010 to create a new retail
bank out of assets being sold by distressed incumbents, offered
800 million pounds ($1.25 billion) in cash upfront for the
branches, compared with Co-op's successful 350 million pound
offer, the source said.
NBNK also offered "slightly higher" deferred payments than
the 400 million pounds put forward by Co-op, to be paid over a
shorter timespan than the 14 years envisaged under the mutual
lender's winning bid.
A Lloyd's spokeswoman declined to comment on the size of
NBNK's offer, but said the bank had decided that selling to
Co-op offered greater certainty to customers and employees and
had a better chance of success.
"From an executability point of view it makes sense to go
with them, and from a shareholder perspective it provides
clarity and certainty," she said.
Lloyd's earlier announced it had agreed to sell its branches
to Co-op, in a deal that could create a new bank capable of
challenging Britain's dominant high street lenders