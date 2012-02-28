LONDON Feb 28 Part-nationalised British
bank Lloyds received the most complaints among UK
financial companies in the second-half of last year, data from
the country's Financial Ombudsman body showed on Tuesday.
The Ombudsman said the various operations within the Lloyds
Banking Group - including the likes of Bank of Scotland and
Halifax - got 20,310 complaints from July to December last year.
Barclays got more than 11,500 complaints, MBNA
Europe got 9,185 complaints while various operations run by
rival part-nationalised lender Royal Bank of Scotland
got more than 6,000 complaints.
Most of the complaints were related to the mis-selling of
payment protection insurance (PPI) policies, which led Lloyds to
take a 3.2 billion pound ($5.1 billion) provision charge last
year to cover having to compensate customers who were mis-sold
those products.
These policies were typically taken out alongside a personal
loan or mortgage to cover repayment if the borrower was unable
to pay due to unemployment, sickness or accident.
But they were often mis-sold to the self-employed or
unemployed people who would not have been able to claim, and
were also mis-sold to consumers who did not realise they were
taking out such a policy.
Lloyds said it had managed to reduce the number of
complaints it had received in 2011 by 24 percent from a year ago
and continued to work hard to improve customer service.
Britains owns 40 percent of Lloyds and 82 percent of RBS
after bailing out both banks during the 2008 credit crisis.