* Sale of branches to Co-op supposed to create challenger

* Lloyds chairman, CEO to face lawmakers on June 18

* FPC's Haldane says PRA working with Co-op's new management

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, June 12 Lloyds Banking Group Plc's top executives will appear before British lawmakers next Tuesday to answer questions over the collapse of a planned sale of hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Group .

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio and Chairman Win Bischoff will answer questions from the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) about why the deal, which would have created a challenger to Britain's dominant lenders, fell through after lengthy negotiations.

Since the talks ended in April, the financial health of the Co-operative Bank has come under scrutiny, with rating agency Moody's downgrading its credit rating to "junk" status and warning it might need taxpayer support - something the bank has denied.

Industry and political sources said lawmakers want to get to the bottom of why the talks were allowed to proceed for so long at a time when Co-op Bank's capital position was so precarious. Industry sources say the bank is facing a capital shortfall of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

There had been strong cross-party political support for the Co-op to play a bigger role in UK banking because of the firm's ethical credentials. The Co-operative is Britain's biggest mutual business, owned not by private shareholders, but by more than 6 million individuals.

Industry sources had expressed doubt about the deal's viability for several months prior to it collapsing, mainly citing concerns over how the Co-op would meet regulatory capital requirements.

Co-op's new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland has overhauled the group's senior management in recent weeks, appointing a group finance director and a chairman and chief executive at Co-op Bank.

Andy Haldane, a member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC), on Tuesday told the TSC, which oversees the work of Britain's finance ministry, that the Moody's downgrade of Co-op Bank had been "a surprise to almost everyone".

"It's clear that further needs to be done to put Co-op into a situation of resilience and sustainability and my colleagues at the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) are working closely with Co-op's new management on just that," he said, referring to another part of Britain's financial regulatory setup.