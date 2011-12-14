LONDON Dec 14 British bank Lloyds
said on Wednesday that its preferred option for the
disposal of some 630 retail branches was to sell them to
mutually-owned conglomerate The Co-Operative Group.
Co-Op had been in competition with new bank venture NBNK
for the assets, and a Reuters poll earlier on Thursday
had shown that it was seen to be the favourite to buy them.
Lloyds said it would now enter into more detailed and
exclusive talks with the Co-Op, which runs a financial services
division along with a supermarket retail arm, and would hope to
agree on a deal by the end of the first quarter next year.
"The Group will continue to progress an Initial Public
Offering (IPO) during this phase of the discussions," added
Lloyds.
Acquiring the Lloyds retail branches offers Co-Op the chance
to create Britain's seventh-biggest bank in one bold step.
Lloyds had given the sale process the code-name of "Project
Verde".
The Verde assets include 4.6 percent of personal current or
checking accounts and 5 percent of the mortgage market,
contributing about 500 million pounds of pretax profit in 2008
and income of about 1.4 billion.