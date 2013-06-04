LONDON, June 4 Lloyds Banking Group and
Co-operative Group executives will provide evidence
to a panel of lawmakers examining the collapse of a branch sale
which was meant to create a new British challenger bank.
The planned sale of more than 600 of Lloyds' UK bank
branches to the Co-Operative Bank fell through in April and
Co-op's capital position has come under intense scrutiny since.
The Treasury Select Committee, which oversees the work of
Britain's finance ministry, is also expected to take evidence
from the financial regulator over the issue, industry and
political sources said.
One of the sources said Lloyds executives will appear before
the commission before the end of June.