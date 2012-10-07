LONDON Oct 7 Part state-owned Lloyds Banking
Group is embroiled in a dispute with Britain's
financial watchdog over its plans to return cash to
shareholders, the Sunday Times reported.
The newspaper, without citing sources, said Chief Executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio wants to pay a small dividend in 2014 but
the Financial Services Authority (FSA) is threatening to block
the move because it thinks the bank should preserve its capital
to protect itself from the threat of a euro zone break up.
Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the UK taxpayer
following a government bailout, is keen to resume dividend
payments as soon as possible, but such a move is dependent upon
how much capital UK banks will need to satisfy the European
implementation of global Basel III rules.
"We have always said we would like to recommence progressive
dividend payments, when the financial position of the group and
market conditions permit, and after regulatory capital
requirements are defined and prudently met. We work productively
with all regulators in that respect," Lloyds said on Sunday.
New global rules, known as Basel III, mean banks have to
hold more capital in reserve to cover loans that could turn bad.
The aim is to create a bigger safety net to protect taxpayers
from having to bail out banks.
Resuming dividend payments would be seen as a significant
milestone in Lloyds' recovery after Britain pumped in 20 billion
pounds to rescue the bank in 2008, and a precursor to the
eventual sale of the government's stake.
Lloyds shares closed at 37.8 pence on Friday, meaning
taxpayers are currently sitting on a loss of about 8 billion
pounds.
The Sunday Times said Lloyds began talks with the FSA about
resuming dividend payments last month and was targeting paying a
dividend in early 2014.