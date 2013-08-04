Aug 4 Lloyds Banking Group Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told potential investors that he
expects to see up to 70 percent of the bank's earnings returned
to shareholders by 2015, the Financial Times reported, citing
sources.
The dividend target was revealed during recent shareholder
roadshows aimed at attracting investment before the British
government sells its 39 percent stake in Lloyds, the FT said on
its website. ()
The government could sell a tranche of about 5 billion
pounds ($7.64 billion)- or a quarter of its stake - to
institutional investors, such as pension and hedge funds, this
week, sources told Reuters on Aug. 1.
Shareholders have not received a dividend from Lloyds since
its ill-fated rescue of rival HBOS in 2008, when it was bailed
out by Britain and ordered to halt payouts.
Lloyds declined to comment on the matter.
Lloyds, the country's largest retail bank, last week flagged
a return to payouts for investors, with Horta-Osorio saying he
expects Lloyds to be "a high dividend paying stock" in the
future. Shares jumped over 8 percent on the news.