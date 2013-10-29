LONDON Oct 29 Lloyds Banking Group's
underlying profit almost doubled in the latest quarter thanks to
an improved interest margin and lower costs, although the bank
took another big bill to compensate customers for mis-sold
insurance products.
Lloyds said it took a 750 million pound ($1.2 billion)
charge for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI)
in the third quarter, meaning it has now set aside more than 8
billion pounds for the scandal, far more than any other bank.
It said PPI complaint volumes were declining at a slower
than expected rate and the response to its letters to customers
offering compensation where appropriate had been higher than
forecast.
The PPI charge hit its statutory profit. Underlying profits
at Lloyds, which is 33 percent owned by the UK government, were
1.52 billion pounds in the third quarter, up from 831 million
the year before and in line with the average forecast according
to a Reuters poll.
"The outlook for the UK economy now looks more positive and
the group's business model is well matched to the economic
environment," the bank said in a statement.
The interest margin is the difference between the interest
rate paid to savers and the interest rate charged to borrowers.