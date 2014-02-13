BRIEF-Russia's PIK group says cash collections more than double in Q1
* Q1 total cash collections rose 118.9 percent year-on-year to 44.9 billion roubles ($801.38 million);
LONDON Feb 13 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it paid 395 million pounds ($655 million) in bonuses last year, up 8 percent on the year before, as it reported a profit for the first time since it was rescued by taxpayers six years ago.
Lloyds, 33-percent owned by the government, said it paid a 1.7 million bonus to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.
The bank reported a statutory profit of 415 million pounds for 2013 compared with a loss of 606 million the year before. Underlying profit more than doubled to 6.2 billion.
