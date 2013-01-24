BRIEF-KKR closes $9.3 bln Asian Fund III
* With closing of fund, KKR's private equity business manages over US$68 billion in assets under management worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 24 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is to repay up to 10 billion euros ($13.3 billion) of the long-term cash it borrowed last year from the European Central Bank, a person close to the bank said.
Lloyds will repay 8-10 billion euros, or up to three-quarters of the 13.5 billion it borrowed in the ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTROs), as it has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position so doesn't need the cash, the source said.
Lloyds took its cash in the ECB's second LTRO offer, and plans to repay the cash when it is able to on Feb. 27, the source said. The UK bank, which borrowed the money through its Spanish, Irish and Dutch operations, will retain some of the loan as a currency hedge for some of its European assets, the source said.
* With closing of fund, KKR's private equity business manages over US$68 billion in assets under management worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月23日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024121">Fitch: Savings Product Crackdown Pressuring China Insurer Growth 限制销售中短期储蓄类产品的监管规定将对中资寿险公司的保费增长造成压力。惠誉评级指出，近几年强势扩张并着重销售此类产品的保险公司如果不能生成充足的新保费收入来支付 退保金，将可能面临流动性压力。 中国保险监督管理委员会（保监会）于2017年5月12日出台一项新规定，禁止销售具有短期储蓄特征的年金产品。在这一最新措施出台前，2016年公布的规定限制了五年内 退保或到期的中短期产品的销售。监管机构正在努力推动保险行业向销售主要为客户提供保险保障而非储蓄回报的产品转型。 此次出台新规最终将推动更加可持续的保费增长，并缓和市场上的