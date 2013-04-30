LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Tuesday Ireland's financial regulator Matthew Elderfield
would join the bank in October with responsibility for
overseeing all compliance and conduct risk activities.
Lloyds said Elderfield, currently deputy governor of the
Central Bank of Ireland, would become director of conduct and
compliance at the part-nationalised British lender.
Elderfield said earlier in April that he would step down
from his role with Ireland's central bank after three years in
the job. He was hired in 2010 to overhaul a watchdog which had
failed to rein in years of reckless lending.