LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has cut staff in its credit sales and trading teams.

Eight staff have gone across the two teams, a person familiar with the matter said.

The bank confirmed it had made cuts in credit sales and trading, which are part of its financial markets unit.

"We operate in a highly competitive market so we need to create a simpler, more agile business that can respond swiftly to changing customer needs and requirements," Lloyds said.

The bank said it was "working through these changes with employees" and it remained committed to offering credit markets services to its business customers.

Lloyds joins other European banks in cutting capital markets staff after the slow second half of 2015 continued into 2016.

Lloyds is Europe's second biggest bank by market value, but it has a far smaller investment banking operation than many of its rivals and is more focused on UK retail and commercial banking.

France's Societe Generale said on Monday it will cut about 90 jobs in its trading operations in France, blaming stricter regulations, and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Barclays have cut thousands of investment bank staff in recent months. Banks are trying to cut costs to improve profitability as growth in revenues slows amid tougher regulations, which have left some business areas unprofitable. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Alex Chambers)