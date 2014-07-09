LONDON, July 9 Lloyds Banking Group is
cutting 500 jobs in Britain, mostly in its finance and retail
operations, to take cuts in the last three years to more than
13,000.
The bank said on Wednesday the job cuts are part of 15,000
announced three years ago.
Unite, one of the main trade unions for Lloyds' staff,
accused the bank of "continuous salami slicing job losses" that
is adding to staff fears about losing their jobs.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent owned by the UK government, said
about 175 of the cuts would come from temporary agency staff or
by not filling vacant positions. About 24 staff would go from
risk functions.
It said the latest cuts took the number of redundancies
since its 2011 strategic plan was announced to 13,555.
