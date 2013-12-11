* FCA says staff given "grand in hand" sales targets
* Lloyds says will deal with customer redress quickly
* Lawyers say FCA sending clear message on conduct to sector
* FCA says unclear how much redress will be paid
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain's financial watchdog
imposed a record 28 million pound ($46 million) fine on Lloyds
Banking Group for the way it encouraged staff to sell 2
billion pounds of products that customers did not need.
The probe covered the sale of products such as critical
illness or income protection between January 2010 and March last
year. During this time over a million products were sold to
about 700,000 people.
Lloyds sales incentives included the chance to win a one-off
payment of 1,000 pounds, known as a "grand in your hand".
Another was called the "champagne bonus".
"The findings do not make pleasant reading," said Tracey
McDermott, the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) director of
enforcement.
The FCA was launched in April to try and end Britain's
litany of mis-selling scandals in financial products spanning
over two decades. The fine was the largest ever imposed on a
bank for failings in how it sold products to retail customers.
The penalty was increased by 10 percent because the
watchdog's predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, had
already warned the bank about poorly managed incentive schemes
over a number of years. Lloyds was also fined in 2003 for
unsuitable sales of bonds.
"The incentive schemes led to a serious risk that sales
staff were put under pressure to hit targets to get a bonus or
avoid being demoted, rather than focus on what consumers may
need or want," the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lloyds had already set aside 8 billion pounds for
mis-selling loan insurance and 400 million pounds for mis-sold
interest rate swaps.
Lawyers said the level of the fine was a clear sign of how
the FCA wanted to crack down on poor conduct. It comes at a time
when the bank is trying to burnish its image and bolster capital
levels for the sale of the government's remaining 33 percent
stake in the lender, possibly to retail investors.
Lloyds said it accepted the findings and was already in
touch with customers to address "potential impacts" that may
have occurred due to past failings at its Lloyds TSB, Bank of
Scotland and Halifax units.
"We are determined to ensure that any customer impacts are
dealt with quickly and fully," Lloyds said in a statement,
adding that it did not expect there to be any material financial
consequences for the bank.
Lawyers said the fine was a "drop in the ocean" for a bank
the size of Lloyds and the real cost was the disruption from
having to review so many customer files at a time when the bank
is in the middle of a turnaround ahead of full privatisation.
Regulators published a review of incentive schemes last year
which highlighted problems and said at the time one firm, now
identified as Lloyds, had been referred to enforcement.
The FCA said Lloyds has made substantial changes to "right
many of these wrongs".
Labour union Unite said the target driven sales culture at
banks must be changed to better serve customers by giving staff
a "fair day's pay" that is not linked to sales.