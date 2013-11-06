LONDON Nov 6 The UK's Lloyds Banking Group
said it has opened an internal probe into its own
currency trading after regulators started investigating possible
manipulation in the market.
"We are aware that a number of regulatory and enforcement
authorities are investigating foreign exchange trading and, as a
result, we believe it is prudent to review our own foreign
exchange trading over recent years and have commenced such a
review," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said it would report anything it finds to the relevant
authorities and assist them as requested.
Several banks, including Barclays and UBS
, have said they were cooperating with regulators
investigating possible manipulation.
At this stage, Lloyds is not part of the investigation, a
person familiar with the matter said.