* Lloyds could ask EC regulators for deadline extension - source

* Duel track process is "M&A focused" - banker

* Regulatory concerns clouding prospects of outright sale

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, May 9 British bank Lloyds could ask the European Commission for more time to shed around 630 branches because regulatory hurdles have hindered their sale and pushed it closer to a tricky stock market flotation.

An extension of the Commission's November 2013 deadline would give Lloyds more time to prepare an initial public offering for the branches if it is unsuccessful in pulling off a direct sale, which banking sources say is its preferred option.

The Commission ordered Lloyds to sell the branches as pay back for receiving s tate aid in the 2008 financial crisis, leaving the UK government with a 40 percent stake.

But Lloyds is discovering the difficulties of being a forced seller and risks running out of options having ended exclusive talks with mutually-owned The Co-Operative Group last month. A rival bidder NBNK may also run up against regulatory issues.

"Lloyds can go for an EC extension as it's not their fault they've had difficulties finding a buyer. They have as good a case as anyone to ask for an extension," said a source close to the discussions. "There are a lot of issues around the sale and an IPO is not a foregone conclusion for 2013."

Lloyds' sale, code named Project Verde, would fetch up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) and create Britain's seventh-biggest bank, with a 4.6 percent share of current accounts and 5 percent of mortgages. The UK market is dominated by four major players -- Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Lloyds.

The Commission is not averse to extending deadlines for asset sales providing companies can provide a strong enough reason that a lack of progress is through no fault of their own.

Last year, Belgian banking and insurance group KBC was given more time to sell assets and modify parts of its restructuring plan.

Dutch financial services group ING, which had to sell assets after receiving state aid, is renegotiating its restructuring with the European Commission having won a court challenge against an EU ruling, potentially reducing the extent of disposals it needs to make.

QUICK EXIT

Although Lloyds is publicly pushing ahead with its twin approach of preparing for an IPO while continuing to engage with both Co-Op and rival bidder NBNK, banking sources say an outright sale remains the preferred option because it would offer Lloyds a clean and quick exit.

"I would call it an M&A-led dual track. There is definitely more focus on the M&A," one equity capital markets banker told Reuters.

Another equity capital markets banker said Lloyds still had a long way to go before it would be ready to push ahead with a flotation and questioned whether such a move was desirable given the current lack of investor appetite for IPOs.

"I think there is some work to do before it goes down that route," the banker said. "I think if there is a buyer for the whole piece out there you don't take the market risk, you go with that."

London has had only a trickle of new listings activity over the last year, with no float raising more than $1 billion since commodities trader Glencore in May 2011.

With stock markets buffeted by the euro zone debt crisis, bankers remain cautious over the outlook for market debuts this year, warning that investors remain very selective about what they are willing to buy in to and at what price.

But shops-to-banking group Co-Op's offer to buy the branches has been plagued by regulatory concerns and there is increasing scepticism whether it can overcome them.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) is seeking reassurances over the capital position and structure of the Co-Op and whether its board has the experience to run a major bank.

Fledgling banking venture NBNK, meanwhile, has yet to convince Lloyds management of the merits of its rival bid.

Lloyds will not begin talks with NBNK, run by former Northern Rock executive Gary Hoffman, until it is satisfied the start-up will get regulatory clearance for a deal, which will depend largely on the perception of its capital strength.

Paul Mumford, a fund manager at Cavendish Asset Management, said Lloyds' frustrations illustrated the difficulties of being a forced seller of assets and questioned the rationale behind the Commission's directive.

"What happens if they can't get the branches away and how does it place them in terms of the regulatory situation?," he asked. "It's all very well saying we're going to take a load of branches away from Lloyds and then flog them on but the actual mechanics of doing it doesn't seem to be quite as easy."

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said it was continuing to work towards the November 2013 deadline and preparing for both a sale to a third party or an IPO if that can't be achieved.