LONDON Feb 24 Lloyds warned that its 2012 revenues would decline and pushed back a key financial target as the part-nationalised British bank joined rival Royal Bank of Scotland in posting a hefty loss for 2011.

Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, reported a full-year loss of 3.54 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), down from a profit of 281 million a year earlier.

"We expect the external environment to remain challenging in 2012, with a subdued economy, continued high levels of regulatory scrutiny and political uncertainty relating to the banking sector, and the continued potential for downside effects from financial market volatility and instability in the eurozone," Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said in a statement.