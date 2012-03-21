LONDON, March 21 Part-nationalised British bank
Lloyds has raised 170 million pounds ($269.53 million)
through a new share issue, Lloyds said on Wednesday, in a move
that helps shore up its capital base.
Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government
after a state bailout in 2008, said it had issued 479.3 million
new shares at a subscription price of 35.47 pence per share.
Lloyds reported a 3.5 billion pound loss for 2011 in
February, with its earnings hurt by a 3.2 billion pound hit to
compensate customers for the mis-selling of payment protection
insurance, which typically covers loan repayments if customers
fall ill or lose their jobs.