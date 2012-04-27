LONDON, April 27 Part-nationalised British bank
Lloyds said it had ended its exclusivity agreement with
The Co-op over talks on selling 632 branches to Co-op, and added
it would now consider talks with other parties such as NBNK
.
"The group continues to have productive and meaningful
discussions with the Co-operative Group, its preferred buyer for
the Verde business. However, LBG (Lloyds Banking Group) is no
longer holding these discussions under an exclusivity
agreement," it said on Friday.
"Given the renewed interest in the Verde business shown by
NBNK, LBG will now consider detailed discussions with other
parties but only once LBG is satisfied that any proposal is
likely to achieve the appropriate regulatory clearances and
offers greater value and/or certainty to LBG shareholders
against its alternative option of an Initial Public Offering,"
it added.
The sale has been codenamed Project Verde and will create
Britain's seventh-biggest bank. Lloyds has been ordered to sell
the assets by European regulators as payback for being rescued
by the British government during the 2008 credit crisis.