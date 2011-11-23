LONDON Nov 23 New British bank venture
NBNK and the mutually owned Co-operative Group have
been shortlisted by Lloyds as prospective buyers of the
630 retail bank branches which it has been told to sell, sources
with knowledge of the situation said.
Lloyds said in a statement on Thursday that it had received
three formal offers for the assets and had decided to take
forward discussions with two bidders.
Lloyds did not identify who those bidders were, but sources
told Reuters that they were NBNK and Co-Op's financial services
arm.
Lloyds has been forced to sell the branches by European
competition regulators to compensate for it having been bailed
out by the British government during the credit crisis.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)