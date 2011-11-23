LONDON Nov 23 Lloyds has discussed the illness of its chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio with government body UKFI - its main stakeholder -- on "several occasions" and UKFI remains supportive of it, said Lloyds acting CEO Tim Tookey.

"We are in regular contact with UKFI and the Treasury," Tookey told parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday.

Lloyds shocked investors earlier this month by announcing that its CEO Horta-Osorio would be on temporary sick leave after falling ill. A source familiar with the matter said his illness was the result of "fatigue."

Lloyds expects Horta-Osorio to return to work before Christmas, but the bank also named outgoing finance director Tookey to be its interim chief executive.

It also named this week non-executive director David Roberts as a back-up interim CEO in case of a delay in Horta-Osorio's return, but this move re-ignited fears among investors that Horta-Osorio may end up leaving.

Britain owns around 40 percent of Lloyds after bailing out the bank during the 2008 credit crisis, and this stake is managed on behalf of the taxpayer by the UKFI body.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Sandle)