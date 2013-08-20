FRANKFURT Aug 20 German reinsurer Hannover Re
said it was involved in the sale process of life
insurer Heidelberger Leben but that it planned to take only a
minority stake in the company that would not exceed a
double-digit million euro value.
"In view of the fact that negotiations are still ongoing,
the company is currently unable to provide any further details
in this regard," Hannover Re said on Tuesday.
Its statement comes in response to a Reuters report
published on Monday, citing a source as saying that Lloyds
Banking Group was readying a sale of Heidelberger
Leben, with Hannover Re was tipped as the most likely buyer.
The source had said Lloyds could fetch a price of around 400
million euros ($534 million) for the business.