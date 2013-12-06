LONDON Dec 6 U.S. private equity firm Apollo
has bought a portfolio of Irish home loans from
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group for 257 million pounds
($419.4 million), less than half their nominal value.
Lloyds, which has lost billions of pounds in Ireland since
the financial crisis and is one-third owned by the UK
government, said on Friday the non-performing loans had a
nominal value of 610 million pounds. They were sold at a 58
percent discount to that value.
They were bought by Tanager Limited, an entity affiliated
with Apollo Global Management.
Lloyds said the portfolio made a loss of 33 million pounds
last year and the sale was part of the run-down in its non-core
assets. The bank said the deal was positive for its capital
position and would not have a material impact due to existing
provisions taken against the assets. The deal is expected to
complete in the first half on 2014.
Lloyds last week sold a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) book
of euro-zone commercial real estate loans to U.S. hedge fund
Cerberus at a 21 percent discount to their nominal value.
($1 = 0.6127 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)