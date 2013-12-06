LONDON Dec 6 U.S. private equity firm Apollo has bought a portfolio of Irish home loans from Britain's Lloyds Banking Group for 257 million pounds ($419.4 million), less than half their nominal value.

Lloyds, which has lost billions of pounds in Ireland since the financial crisis and is one-third owned by the UK government, said on Friday the non-performing loans had a nominal value of 610 million pounds. They were sold at a 58 percent discount to that value.

They were bought by Tanager Limited, an entity affiliated with Apollo Global Management.

Lloyds said the portfolio made a loss of 33 million pounds last year and the sale was part of the run-down in its non-core assets. The bank said the deal was positive for its capital position and would not have a material impact due to existing provisions taken against the assets. The deal is expected to complete in the first half on 2014.

Lloyds last week sold a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) book of euro-zone commercial real estate loans to U.S. hedge fund Cerberus at a 21 percent discount to their nominal value. ($1 = 0.6127 British pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)