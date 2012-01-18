LONDON Jan 18 Part-nationalised British
bank Lloyds is cutting 700 jobs within various parts of
the group, as part of a broader plan to reduce 15,000 roles
first announced last year.
Lloyds, which is 40-percent owned by the British government
after it was bailed out during the 2008 credit crisis, said the
cuts would occur within its operations, executive and risk
departments, as well as at its wealth, international, wholesale
and community banking arms.
Last June, chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said the
bank would axe 15,000 jobs and halve its international presence
as part of a restructuring designed to save 1.5 billion pounds a
year by 2014.
Lloyds said it would look to redeploy those affected and
would offer voluntary redundancy packages, with compulsory
redundancies a last resort.