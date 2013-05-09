* Around 35,000 jobs have gone since 2008 bailout
* 2,340 jobs have been cut so far this year
* Union says cuts bad for UK economy
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 9 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group
is cutting another 850 jobs to reduce costs, bringing
the total number of jobs axed by the British bank since its 2008
bailout to around 35,000.
Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the British taxpayer, said on
Thursday the reductions were part of the 15,000 job cuts it
targeted in June 2011 in a plan to deliver annual savings of 1.5
billion pounds ($2.3 billion) by 2014.
It has cut 2,340 roles so far this year.
Banks are looking to reduce costs to make up for slow
revenue growth as the industry struggles with challenging
economic conditions.
Lloyds, which currently employs around 104,000 people, said
the jobs would go at its commercial banking, retail and other
units.
The move will be partially offset by the creation of 275 new
roles, the majority of which will be in Belfast, Northern
Ireland and Pitreavie, Scotland, it said.
British trade union Unite attacked the cuts, saying Lloyds,
HSBC and Barclays had shed a combined 5,500
staff since the beginning of 2013.
"The constant job cuts across the banking industry are bad
for bank staff, do nothing to support customers and are bad for
Britain's economy," it said.
Lloyds said it would only resort to compulsory redundancies
as a last result and only a third of job reductions during 2012
had been through redundancies.
Lloyds paid a heavy price for its government engineered
takeover of HBOS, requiring a 20-billion-pound state bailout.