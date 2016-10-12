(Adds details, quotes from spokeswoman)
LONDON Oct 12 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group
said on Wednesday it planned to axe 1,230 jobs as part
of a three-year restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and
improving returns for shareholders.
Employee union Unite branded the job losses, expected to hit
the lender's retail banking, Group Operations, Customer Products
& Marketing, and Finance and Risk divisions, as "horrific".
The net total of planned layoffs is inclusive of 110 new
roles that will be created across these business areas, the bank
said.
Lloyds announced in July it would cut a further 3,000 jobs
and close 200 branches amid a more testing economic environment
caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union.
The bank has already cut about 4,000 positions from its
75,000-strong workforce in 2016 and has closed around 100
branches so far this year.
"The constant flow of job cuts across Lloyds must now be
halted and staff be allowed to get on with delivering the high
quality and impressive service they are so good at providing,"
Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer said in a statement.
"The Lloyds management pursuit of this cuts agenda is
counter-productive in their aim of a successful business."
A spokeswoman for the bank said all affected employees have
been briefed by managers and unions would continue to be
consulted.
"This process involves taking difficult decisions, and we
are committed to working through these changes in a careful and
sensitive way," she said.
"Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company,
it will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy.
Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort."
Unite said it would oppose all planned job losses and
challenge senior management to ensure affected staff are offered
alternative suitable employment.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Andrew MacAskill and
Rachel Armstrong)