* Lloyds CEO says draw down is "just the start"
* Lloyds will use money to lend to small firms, homebuyers
LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's biggest retail bank
Lloyds said on Wednesday it had become the first bank
to access money under the government's Funding for Lending (FLS)
scheme, initially drawing down 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)
from the Bank of England.
Britain launched the scheme in June as part of efforts to
lift the economy out of recession, making 80 billion pounds of
cheap funding available to banks provided it is loaned to
households and businesses.
Previous schemes to spur lending since the financial crisis
have failed to give a clear boost to the economy but Britain is
hoping the FLS will be different as it ties banks' access to the
scheme directly to whether they raise lending.
Lloyds, which is 40-percent owned by the UK taxpayer, said
it would lend the money in a matter of weeks through discounted
lending to small and medium-sized companies and homebuyers and
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said the 1 billion pound
draw down was "just the start".
The bank leant 6.6 billion pounds to small businesses in the
first half of 2012. It said it has increased lending to small
businesses by 4 percent over the past year, during a time when
lending across the industry has shrunk by 4 percent.
Lloyds said last week that it would use the scheme to offer
British firms a 1 percent reduction in the interest rate for new
business loans and that the discount would apply to the full
length of the term on loans of 1,000 pounds or more.
Royal Bank of Scotland, which is 82-percent owned by
the government, has said it will use FLS to offer cheap funds to
UK manufacturing companies, targeting medium sized businesses
with annual sales of between 25 million and 500 million pounds.