* Lloyds CEO says draw down is "just the start"

* Lloyds will use money to lend to small firms, homebuyers

LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's biggest retail bank Lloyds said on Wednesday it had become the first bank to access money under the government's Funding for Lending (FLS) scheme, initially drawing down 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) from the Bank of England.

Britain launched the scheme in June as part of efforts to lift the economy out of recession, making 80 billion pounds of cheap funding available to banks provided it is loaned to households and businesses.

Previous schemes to spur lending since the financial crisis have failed to give a clear boost to the economy but Britain is hoping the FLS will be different as it ties banks' access to the scheme directly to whether they raise lending.

Lloyds, which is 40-percent owned by the UK taxpayer, said it would lend the money in a matter of weeks through discounted lending to small and medium-sized companies and homebuyers and Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said the 1 billion pound draw down was "just the start".

The bank leant 6.6 billion pounds to small businesses in the first half of 2012. It said it has increased lending to small businesses by 4 percent over the past year, during a time when lending across the industry has shrunk by 4 percent.

Lloyds said last week that it would use the scheme to offer British firms a 1 percent reduction in the interest rate for new business loans and that the discount would apply to the full length of the term on loans of 1,000 pounds or more.

Royal Bank of Scotland, which is 82-percent owned by the government, has said it will use FLS to offer cheap funds to UK manufacturing companies, targeting medium sized businesses with annual sales of between 25 million and 500 million pounds.