LONDON, Sept 23 A former trader at Lloyds
Banking Group who was among eight people dismissed
after the bank's settlement for alleged manipulation of Libor
interest rates is suing the bank for unfair dismissal, according
to a court document.
The hearing for John Argent will start on Oct. 5, a schedule
for a London employment tribunal released on Wednesday said.
Lloyds said in September 2014 it had dismissed eight
employees following an investigation into the submission of
benchmark interest rates after it was fined earlier in the year
by U.S. and British regulators. Argent was one
of those people, a person familiar with the matter said.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Argent.
