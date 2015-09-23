(Adds comment from Lloyds, details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 23 A former trader at Lloyds
Banking Group who was among eight people dismissed
after the bank's settlement for alleged manipulation of Libor
interest rates is suing the bank for unfair dismissal, a court
document showed.
The hearing for John Argent will start on Oct. 5, according
to a schedule for a London employment tribunal released on
Wednesday.
Lloyds was fined $370 million in July 2014 by U.S. and
British authorities for alleged manipulation of Libor and other
interest rates.
The bank, which is part-owned by the British government,
subsequently opened an investigation into its traders' behavior
and said in September 2014 it had fired eight employees.
Argent was one of those people, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Argent, whose
profile on LinkedIn said he was a senior director at Lloyds.
"As the matter is subject to ongoing Employment Tribunal
proceedings it would be inappropriate for us to comment in
detail, other than to say that we do not consider this claim to
have merit. The individual concerned was dismissed following a
thorough disciplinary process," said a spokesman for Lloyds.
Argent's hearing adds to a growing list of unfair dismissal
claims in London employment tribunals after banks fired dozens
of people in the wake of the Libor and foreign exchange market
scandals.
Former Lloyds FX trader Paul Carlier this week started a
hearing against the bank and earlier this month former Citigroup
FX trader Perry Stimpson claimed he was unfairly
dismissed, saying the sharing of client information was
widespread and condoned by senior management at the time.
Former traders from Royal Bank of Scotland,
Citigroup and HSBC have also filed claims at London
tribunals.
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)