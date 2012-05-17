EDINBURGH May 17 Lloyds Banking Group
chairman Winfried Bischoff said the bank has suspended two
derivatives traders following an investigation into possible
interest rate manipulation.
"We have suspended two traders. As part of the enquiries
they've been asked not to come to work," Bischoff told reporters
after the bank's annual shareholder meeting.
"A number of banks have been asked to provide information
into Libor setting and we've done so. We're not the only ones.
It's a precautionary measure at this stage."
Lloyds has refused to name the traders.
Sources have said banks such as JP Morgan, Deutsche
Bank, RBS and inter-dealer broker ICAP
have already seen staff either leave or be fired as
regulators around the world investigate allegations that banks
have colluded on setting Libor rates.