LONDON Feb 24 British bank Lloyds may access the European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility next week to shore up its non-core European operations.

"This would make sense for our euro assets," chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told reporters on Friday at the news conference for the part state-owned lender's full-year results.

He said while Lloyds had made no decision yet about the ECB facility -- the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) -- such a move would help "ring-fence our non-core European assets".

The ECB will offer funds on Wednesday with uptake of the LTRO expected to be in the region of 500 billion euros ($666 billion).

Lloyds posted a full-year loss of 3.5 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) on Friday.