LONDON Jan 12 Lloyds Banking Group has hired Richard Moore, former chief executive of collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global in Europe, as its head of trading, the part-nationalised British bank said on Thursday.

Moore joined MF Global in April 2011 after spending 22 years at Citigroup, including as head of fixed income for Europe. He will report to Andrew Geczy, Lloyds' CEO of wholesale banking and markets.

Lloyds said it had also hired Cris Kinrade as head of counterparty exposure management and solutions. Kinrade, previously head of derivatives funding at Royal Bank of Scotland , will report to Moore.

MF Global was one of the biggest U.S. futures brokerages, led by former United States Senator Jon Corzine, but collapsed in October after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt spooked counterparties and investors.

London-based brokerage ICAP picked up MF Global's top future broker Gary Pettit and 25 other staff shortly after its collapse.