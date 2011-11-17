LONDON Nov 17 New British banking venture NBNK said on Thursday that it was continuing to focus on its bid to buy some 630 Lloyds retail bank branches, as part of its plans to establish a new bank to challenge the country's main lenders.

NBNK had at one point also been vying with Virgin Money to buy nationalised British bank Northern Rock, but Britain opted to sell Northern Rock to Virgin Money on Thursday.

"NBNK continues to see the Lloyds assets as its priority and an opportunity to build a mainstream challenger bank in the UK," NBNK said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)