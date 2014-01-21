LONDON Jan 21 The former chairman of banking start-up NBNK said Lloyds Banking Group's attempted sale of hundreds of branches was unfair and swayed by political considerations.

"In our view they chose to concentrate on all the positive aspects for the Co-op and none of the positive aspects of our bid," Levene told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

When asked by the chairman of the committee, Andrew Tyrie, if he was alleging Lloyds had acted in bad faith, he replied "Yes".

Levene said he personally lost 60,000 pounds ($98,500) as a result of the failed bid for 631 branches but was on a salary of 300,000 pounds a year.

Separately, Lloyds Chairman Win Bischoff said in written evidence to the committee that Lloyds is in "good discussions" with European regulators to get clearance for a stock market listing of the branches, rebranded TSB, in 2014.