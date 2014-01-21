LONDON Jan 21 The former chairman of banking
start-up NBNK said Lloyds Banking Group's attempted
sale of hundreds of branches was unfair and swayed by political
considerations.
"In our view they chose to concentrate on all the positive
aspects for the Co-op and none of the positive aspects of our
bid," Levene told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
When asked by the chairman of the committee, Andrew Tyrie,
if he was alleging Lloyds had acted in bad faith, he replied
"Yes".
Levene said he personally lost 60,000 pounds ($98,500) as a
result of the failed bid for 631 branches but was on a salary of
300,000 pounds a year.
Separately, Lloyds Chairman Win Bischoff said in written
evidence to the committee that Lloyds is in "good discussions"
with European regulators to get clearance for a stock market
listing of the branches, rebranded TSB, in 2014.