LONDON Dec 16 The Lloyd's of London
insurance market has appointed its first ever female chief
executive, to replace Richard Ward who announced he was stepping
down from the role in July.
Inga Beale, a 30 year industry veteran who was previously
head of insurer Canopius, starts in her new role in January
2014, Lloyd's said in a statement on Monday.
"Her CEO experience, underwriting background, international
experience and operational skills, together with her knowledge
of the Lloyd's market, make Inga the ideal Chief Executive for
Lloyd's," said Lloyd's chairman John Nelson.
Beale inherits a 325-year-old institution in the midst of a
modernisation drive started by her predecessor.
Ward introduced new technology and launched a push to make
Lloyd's relevant in the rapidly growing economies of Asia and
Latin America.
Lloyd's, a collection of about 80 competing insurance
syndicates housed in a landmark building at the heart of
London's financial district, started life in 1688 as a gathering
of shipping merchants in a coffee house.