Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest
speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as
chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was
unanimously supported by its council.
Carnegie-Brown, currently chairman of Moneysupermarket.com
and vice chairman of Banco Santander, will take up the
Lloyd's role in June. He will step down from his role as a
non-executive director of insurance and reinsurance broker
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, Lloyd's said in a
statement.
Carnegie-Brown is former chief executive of insurance broker
Marsh Europe, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies
, a global professional services firm.
He replaces former banker John Nelson, who has been chairman
of Lloyd's since 2011 and a vocal supporter of Britain remaining
in the European single market.
Lloyd's of London, which gets around 11 percent of its
business from Europe, is expected soon to announce plans for a
European Union subsidiary following Britain's vote to leave the
EU. Dublin and Luxembourg are seen as the most likely contenders
for the subsidiary, industry sources say.
The market, which started life in Edward Lloyd's coffee
house in 1688, still operates on a face-to-face basis in its
City of London building and is seen needing to modernise and
upgrade its technology.
Lloyd's is also facing increasing competition from emerging
markets such as Singapore, with a 2014 report showing the London
insurance market losing market share.
