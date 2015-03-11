DUBAI, March 11 Lloyd's of London insurance market aims to encourage more foreign investment to bring in new business, the chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

If foreign investors were not buying existing insurers, they needed to bring new business to the market, Inga Beale said in an interview in Dubai.

As emerging markets grow they will account for a bigger proportion of Lloyd's overall insurance market, she said. Lloyd's on Wednesday announced the opening of a new specialist underwriting platform in Dubai. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)