LONDON Dec 13 Underwriting has not been
profitable this year for the 90-plus syndicates which operate on
the Lloyd's of London insurance market, Lloyd's said
on Tuesday.
"Current year underwriting is not profitable in aggregate at
the moment," Lloyd's Chairman John Nelson and Chief Executive
Inga Beale said in a statement.
"This is a matter of great concern to us."
Lloyd's was continuing to make the case to the British
government for retaining current trading rights with the
European Union but was also finalising work on alternative
trading options, Nelson and Beale said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)