LONDON, March 24 Lloyds Banking Group
paid more than 20 of its staff at least one million pounds ($1.5
million) last year, a move likely to inflame anger among
lawmakers and the public over excessive banker pay, The Sunday
Times reported.
The part state-owned bank will include the figure in its
annual report this week, bringing the number of bankers paid in
excess of one million pounds among the country's five big
lenders to almost 770, the British newspaper said.
Lloyds declined to comment on the report.
The European Union has introduced a cap to restrict bankers'
bonuses to one times annual salary, a move designed to address
public anger at a bonus-driven culture many European politicians
believe encouraged the risk-taking that led to the near-collapse
of some of the region's biggest banks.