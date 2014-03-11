* Move will save bank 1 billion pounds
* Union says decision is disgraceful
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 11 Lloyds Banking Group
said on Tuesday it would cap the pensions of around 35,000
employees in a move that will boost income by 1 billion pounds
($1.66 billion) but risks a backlash from disgruntled employees.
Lloyds, 33 percent-owned by the government, said it would
stop increases for employees in its final salary pension scheme,
many of whom work in its 2,940 branches on relatively modest
salaries. The scheme had been closed to new staff for several
years but those already in it had been receiving a 2 percent
annual increase in their pensionable pay.
The bank said, following consultations with members of the
scheme and unions, it had agreed to pay affected staff a one-off
lump sum worth 3 percent of their annual pensionable pay.
The Unite union said the decision showed a "disgraceful
display of double standards" after Lloyds Chief Executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio was handed a 568,000 pounds pension
contribution in 2013 and a pay package worth up to 7.8 million
pounds for 2014.
"Somehow the money runs out when it comes to the pensions of
staff earning just 15,000 pounds per year. The bank seems happy
to expose low paid workers to the real threat of pension poverty
in the future," said Unite national officer, Rob MacGregor.
Lloyds said the move would enable it to continue to offer a
"competitive and sustainable pension" to all its employees.
"The group believes that the defined benefit schemes remain
an important part of the employees' benefit package but wants to
ensure that its pension benefits are more balanced across the
group, particularly as two-thirds of the group's employees are
not members of the defined benefit schemes," it said.