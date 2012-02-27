LONDON Feb 27 British banks Lloyds
and Royal Bank of Scotland may access the
European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility
this week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Both indicated that the scheme, known as the three-year
long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO, is attractive because
of its low 1 percent interest rate.
The newspaper said neither bank would comment on how much
they planned to raise exactly through the facility.
RBS, which took about 5 billion euros of LTRO money in its
debut auction in December, is set to take a similar amount in
Wednesday's sale, according to senior bankers cited in the
article.
However, people familiar with their plans, cited by the FT,
said Lloyds, which did not use the LTRO in December, would
rubber stamp a plan on Monday to seek about 10 billion euros
($13.46 billion) of funding.