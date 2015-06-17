* Says rules will reduce capital requirements over time
* Says regulatory burden will grow until trust re-built
* Regulator consulting with banks over ring-fencing
proposals
* Some bankers have said ring-fencing no longer needed
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 17 Lloyds Banking Group's
Chief Executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio, will on Thursday call for
British banks to accept new rules designed to protect their
domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their
operations.
Britain's financial regulator is consulting with banks over
the issue and will publish final rules next year to give lenders
time to implement changes ahead of a 2019 deadline for their
introduction.
Some senior bankers believe other regulatory changes and
structural reforms already underway within banks have made the
need for ring-fencing redundant. Horta-Osorio, however, will say
it remains a key element of new regulations designed to ensure
banks can support the economy in a strong and sustainable way.
"To people who say ring-fencing is too burdensome, I would
simply say that having an effective ring-fence can, over time,
reduce the level of capital required in the banking sector," he
will say at a British Bankers Association conference.
Lloyds, Britain's biggest retail bank, is less affected by
the new rules than some of its rivals, because the vast majority
of its activities will sit within the ring-fenced operation.
In contrast, HSBC and Barclays, which have
much bigger investment banking businesses, face more onerous
restructuring to meet the new requirements.
Horta-Osorio will tell the conference that the regulatory
burden on banks will continue to increase until trust in the
industry is rebuilt.
"The regulation burden will only stop growing once the
public and regulators trust us to manage our sector in a
responsible manner," he will say.
Britain's competition watchdog is currently investigating
the market for personal current accounts and banking services to
small businesses and will publish its provisional findings in
September.
Lloyds will be under particular scrutiny as it has the
highest market share in personal current accounts and the second
highest in small business banking services.
The bank, which was rescued by the government during the
financial crisis, was fined 117 million pounds by the financial
regulator this month for failings in the way it handled
complaints about mis-sold loan insurance.
Horta-Osorio will say that the emergence of a number of new
banks in Britain since the 2007-9 financial crisis will drive
competition.
"New technology entrants to the market are bringing new
ideas and new approaches to providing products and services that
have the potential to disintermediate banks from the role that
high street banks have traditionally played," he will say.
The government has sold more than half its stake in Lloyds,
which was rescued at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers,
and the bank is expected to return to full private ownership
within the next year.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)