* Says 'dribble-out' plan has proved a "smart move"
* Plan allows Morgan Stanley to sell shares in open market
* Schroders analyst says plan to sell RBS at loss 'sensible'
* Lloyds chief calls for banks to accept ringfencing
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 18 Lloyds Banking Group
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said a return of the
company to full private ownership was "within sight" and praised
a plan that allowed the government to sell shares in the open
market.
The government has reduced its stake in the bank, bailed out
during the 2007-9 financial crisis, to 18 percent from 43
percent. The rate of its sell-down accelerated this year after
Morgan Stanley was mandated to sell shares through a trading
plan known as a "dribble-out".
"I personally think that the dribble-out was a really smart
thing to do because it enabled the government to sell without
any concerns about inside information," Horta-Osorio told the
British Bankers Association's (BBA) annual retail conference on
Thursday.
"It's just a blind programme where they sell 15 percent, on
average, of daily (trading) volumes and they have increased the
number of shares sold at higher prices without discounts," he
said.
Britain spent a combined 66 billion pounds ($105 billion) of
taxpayers' money rescuing Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
during the crisis and Finance Minister George Osborne is
keen to sell its shares in the banks as soon as possible.
Shares in Lloyds are currently trading comfortably above the
price which the government paid for them, enabling it to make a
profit on the shares.
In contrast, the government has said it is ready to start
selling shares in RBS at a loss in order to get liquidity into
the stock and potentially boost its value for later sales.
Speaking at the BBA conference, Justin Bisseker, banking
analyst at Schroders - which is one of the biggest three
shareholders in RBS - said the government was sensible not to
hold on to the shares indefinitely.
"Looking forward, RBS will be an extremely well-capitalised
bank and I think that process of sell-down will increase
liquidity in the shares," he added.
Osborne said in his annual speech to financiers last week
that the government would start selling RBS shares in the coming
months.
Reuters reported earlier in June that the government was
considering a first sale of RBS shares in September and a full
exit from Lloyds next March.
Horta-Osorio also told the conference that British banks
should accept new rules designed to protect their domestic
retail customers from riskier parts of their operations.
($1 = 0.6287 pounds)
