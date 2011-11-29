LONDON Nov 29 Brokerage Shore Capital
raised its rating on British bank Lloyds to "hold" from
"sell" on Tuesday, citing valuation and a better funding
position as the main reasons for its upgrade.
"While we are not changing our fundamentally cautious stance
on the outlook for Lloyds, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic
and regulatory challenges it faces, we recognise that the shares
have fallen sharply since we initiated coverage in September
2011," Shore Capital said in a research note.
"Trading at 0.4 times to December 2011 forecast tangible net
asset value (NAV), we no longer believe that the risk/reward
profile of the shares is sufficiently biased in favour of an
outright negative stance. Although there remain credible
scenarios in which tangible NAV may be impaired, we feel that
the probability of this occurring is now adequately reflected in
the share price," it added.
