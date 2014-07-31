LONDON, July 31 Lloyds Banking Group
reported a 32 percent increase in underlying first-half profit,
helping it absorb an increase in the cost of compensating
customers mis-sold loan insurance.
The bank, which is 25 percent-owned by the government having
been rescued during the 2008 financial crisis, reported an
underlying profit of 3.8 billion pounds ($6.4 billion),
benefiting from an increased margin and improving economic
conditions.
Lloyds said it had set aside an extra 600 million pounds to
compensate customers mis-sold payment protection insurance,
taking its total bill to over 10 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5913 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)