LONDON Oct 26 Lloyds Banking Group on
Wednesday reported third-quarter profits largely unchanged from
a year ago, confounding initial expectations of a sharp squeeze
on earnings caused by Britain's surprise vote to quit the
European Union.
Underlying pretax profits were 1.9 billion pounds ($2.31
billion), slightly under the 1.97 billion pounds booked in the
corresponding period a year ago.
Total income for the quarter was 4.3 billion pounds, broadly
in line with Q3 2015.
Britain's largest retail bank also booked a fresh 1 billion
pound charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance
after the Financial Conduct Authority pushed back the claims
deadline by a year to mid-2019.
"The outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain, however
the strength of the recovery in recent years means the UK is
well positioned," the bank said in a statement.
Lloyds also reported a 740 million pound deficit in its
pension fund, which has been hit by falling bond yields in
recent months.
Rescued in a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer bail-out during the
financial crisis, Lloyds is the first major British bank to
report results that fully capture the period after the
referendum results.
Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osório is searching
for ways to prop up Lloyds' dividend and profits against a more
testing economic enviornment and the effects of lower-for-longer
interest rates caused by the vote to leave the EU.
Since June's referendum, shares in Lloyds have
fallen by about a quarter, partly reflecting their heavy
exposure to any downturn in the British economy.
Lloyds said total loans and advances to customers fell 1
billion pounds to 452 billion pounds compared to three months
earlier.
($1 = 0.8220 pounds)
