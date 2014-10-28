* Total charge for PPI mis-selling rises to 11.5 bln stg
* Analysts at Citi expect further 1 bln stg charge
* Lloyds confirms to close 200 branches, cut 9,000 jobs
* FD says confident of passing UK stress test
* Says confident Lloyds will pay dividend for 2014
(Adds comment from finance director on charges)
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 28 British bank Lloyds has
taken another 900 million pound ($1.5 billion) charge to
compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, delivering a
further blow to the lender which only narrowly passed European
health checks on the sector's finances.
The new charge announced on Tuesday took the bank's total
cost to cover the mis-selling of payment protection insurance
(PPI) to 11.3 billion pounds, more than any other bank and close
to half of the total bill for the industry.
The policies were meant to cover repayments if customers
fell ill or lost their jobs but were often sold to people who
did not need them or would be ineligible to claim.
Analysts at Citi said they expected Lloyds Banking Group Plc
to set aside another 1 billion pounds for PPI compensation next
year and Lloyds Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on
a conference call he could not rule out further increases.
Culmer said complaints about PPI had risen by "about 2 or 3
percent" in the third quarter from the previous three months,
although he said they were still down 18 percent on the year.
Lloyds said that, if it were to see a similar level of
complaints in the fourth quarter as in the third, the required
provision would increase again by 600 million pounds. However,
Culmer said complaints had fallen by about 8 percent in the
first three weeks of October.
"It's certainly reassuring to see that it's started to fall
again," he said.
The new mis-selling charge comes two days after the bank, 25
percent-owned by the British government, only narrowly passed a
test set by regulators to assess whether banks have enough
capital to weather another economic crash.
Lloyds, which was the worst performing British bank in the
European stress tests, faces a further test by the Bank of
England (BoE) in December which will measure its resilience
against scenarios including a 35 percent decline in house prices
and a rise in interest rates to 6 percent.
The result of that test will be key to whether the bank is
cleared by Britain's financial regulator to pay its first
dividend since it was rescued by a 20.5 billion pound government
bailout during the financial crisis of 2007-2009.
GOOD POSITION
"Whilst we do not see failure as having capital-raising
implications, we no longer expect Lloyds to pay a 2014
dividend," said Macquarie analyst Ed Firth.
Culmer said he expected Lloyds to pass the BoE stress test
and remained confident the bank would be cleared to pay a
"modest" dividend for 2014.
"The discussions look at earnings, they look at capital and
they look at stress tests. We consider ourselves to be in a good
position with regards those three criteria as we go into those
discussions," Culmer said.
Shares in Lloyds were down 1.8 percent at 1510 GMT.
Lloyds also confirmed its previously reported plan to axe
9,000 jobs in the next three years and to close 200 branches,
partly offset by the opening of 50 new ones. The net reduction
equates to cutting its total branch network by about 6 percent.
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said he expected
competitors to shut more branches during the period and for
Lloyds to subsequently grow its market share.
As part of a strategic plan for the next three years
unveiled alongside third-quarter results, the bank said it would
invest 1 billion pounds in digital technology. It plans to lend
an additional 30 billion pounds across Britain over that period,
aiming to grow in areas where it is under-represented, including
consumer lending and financial planning and retirement.
Lloyds reported an underlying profit of 2.2 billion pounds
in the quarter, up 41 percent from a year ago, as losses from
bad debts fell sharply. Statutory profit, or pretax profit
without one-offs, in the latest quarter was 751 million pounds.
Horta-Osorio warned that tougher capital requirements on UK
banks, expected to be announced on Friday, could result in the
cost of home loans rising.
The Bank of England is expected to impose a "leverage ratio"
of between 4 and 5 percent, higher than the 3 percent it
currently applies. That means a bank would have to hold between
4 and 5 pounds for each 100 pounds it lends.
(1 US dollar = 0.6205 British pound)
