* Q1 profit 2.1 bln pounds
* Unsecured consumer credit not showing weakness -CFO
* Shares climb 3.5 pct
By Lawrence White
LONDON, April 27 Lloyds Banking Group
on Thursday reported its first quarter profit remained steady,
defying analysts' expectations of a dip in performance at
Britain's biggest mortgage lender following the vote last June
to leave the European Union.
Lloyds said underlying profit before tax was a
better-than-expected 2.1 billion pounds ($2.70 billion), in what
will likely be the lender's last earnings update before a return
to full private ownership following its state bailout during the
2008 financial crisis.
"These results continue to demonstrate the strength of our
customer focused, simple and low risk business model," Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said in a statement.
The bank's shares were up 3.5 percent by 0721 GMT on
Thursday, the best performer in the STOXX European Bank Index
. Rival Royal Bank of Scotland was up 1.8 percent
ahead of its own results announcement on Friday.
Lloyds reported its net interest margin rose to 2.8 percent
from 2.74 percent a year ago and said it expected the measure to
hold at the new level this year, again defying expectations the
key measure of profitability would dip on economic uncertainty.
The bank said it had not seen signs of rising defaults among
consumers using credit cards and other unsecured borrowing
methods, an area the Bank of England said in January it was
watching closely.
"Within unsecured we are not seeing signs of credit
deterioration, consumer behaviour is holding up," Chief
Financial Officer George Culmer told reporters on a conference
call.
The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched
measure of balance sheet strength, now stands at 14.3 percent,
making it one of the best capitalised lenders among its major
European peers.
Taxpayers have recouped all of the 20.3 billion pounds ($26
billion) invested in the bailout of Lloyds during the 2008
financial crisis, British finance minister Philip Hammond said
last week.
Britain's government, which has been selling off chunks of
its shares every three or four weeks this year, plans to sell
its small remaining stake in Lloyds "in the coming months".
The return to private ownership nine years on from the
crisis would mark a sharp contrast in fortunes with rival Royal
Bank of Scotland Group, which is still more than 70
percent taxpayer owned and has not made an annual profit since
its own bailout.
PROVISIONS
While Lloyds's booming profits in recent years signal its
diverging fortunes from RBS since the 2008 crisis, it is still
plagued by some of the costs from its behaviour in that era.
Lloyds booked a 100 million pound charge on Thursday to pay
for a compensation scheme for victims of a fraud by its HBOS
unit for which six people were jailed this year.
Britain's financial watchdog earlier this month said it has
reopened its probe into the scam at the Reading branch of HBOS,
in which two bankers siphoned off cash from struggling business
clients.
Chief Executive Horta-Osorio has apologised for the
'criminal behaviour' of its former employees. The bank also took
a further 100 million pound charge to cover other misconduct
issues.
Lloyds set aside a previously-announced 350 million pounds
to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, following an
order by Britain's financial watchdog in March that lenders
should contact some customers whose claims had previously been
rejected.
The bank has so far set aside more than 17 billion pounds to
pay customers back the cost of payment protection insurance,
more than any other bank, in Britain's costliest consumer
scandal.
($1 = 0.7772 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Jason Neely)